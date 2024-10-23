Salman Khan shoots for Singham Again: Netizens laud actor’s commitment; express excitement for his ‘dhamakedar’ cameo in Ajay Devgn starrer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan is truly a man of his word. Despite the recent death threats, he has gone ahead to shoot for his cameo in the upcoming movie Singham Again. It was revealed that the actor would be filming his part in Mumbai on October 22. Soon after this news surfaced, the netizens lauded Salman’s commitment. They expressed their excitement for his ‘dhamakedar’ appearance in the Ajay Devgn starrer.

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with reactions from fans who couldn’t help but share their anticipation to see the return of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again.

One person repeated Salman’s famous dialogue and said, “Ek Baar jo Maine (@BeingSalmanKhan) Commitment kardi, toh phir Main Apne Aap ki bhi nahi Sunta. #SalmanKhan returns as #ChulbulPandey, making a dhamakedar cameo in #RohitShetty's #SinghamAgain. Are you excited to watch #ChulbulPandey and #BajiraoSingham on screen?”

Another user wrote, “The Epic Cameo #ChulbulPandey X #BajiraoSingham Salman Bhai and Ajay Paaji.”

A tweet read, “Salman Khan is real tiger. Doing Sikander, Big Boss and a cameo in Singham. No threat can stop this man. Take care.”

Another netizen mentioned, “Will watch it in theater just for the obvious reason that Salman Khan will be seen doing action as chulbul.”

A post stated, “Finally a heart pumping news. Tension ho gayi thi when I heard that Cameo is dropped. But now relaxed. Bring it on #SinghamAgain #SalmanKhan.”

Another user shared, “Excited For what shetty Cooked For #ChulbulPandey.”

A fan penned, “A man that stands by his work commitments, his words and his loved ones through good and bad times!! He continued with #BiggBoss18 #WeekendKaVaar as he will #SinghamAgain along with working on his upcoming Eid 2025 movie #Sikandar #SalmanKhan. Respect for him just increases.”

Another user expressed, “‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kardi, Uske Baad Toh Phir Mai Khudki Bhi Nahi Sunta’ #SalmanKhan is unfazed, He's The Bhai, The Man of words fulfilling his professional & friendly commitments during such phase. What a Hard-Hitting Personality. #Sikandar || #SinghamAgain.”

Singham Again has a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. It is the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters during the festival of Diwali. The trailer has already increased the excitement among the audience.

Earlier, Pinkvilla gave some exclusive details about Salman Khan’s cameo appearance in the film.

A source close to the development stated, “It’s one of the biggest crossovers of all time, as after years of wait, Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will finally meet Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the third Singham film. It’s not an extended appearance like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, but Shetty is sure to tease the audience with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in the same frame.”

The source added that while the movie will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s Cop Universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar.

Meanwhile, Salman has been busy shooting for his action thriller Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to hit the silver screen on Eid 2025.

