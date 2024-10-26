EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on reuniting with Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor in Dhamaal 4: ‘As soon as things…’

Earlier, sources told Pinkvilla that Madhuri Dixit is all set to be a part of Dhamaal 4 and will be reuniting with Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. The actress recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she discussed her upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and also talked about Dhamaal 4. She noted that she would keep everyone updated as things develop.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit was asked about starring in Dhamaal 4 along with Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor. The actress stated, “Well, I cannot talk about it right now, because even I don't know what's happening. But as soon as things conspire and happen, I will let you know.”

The trio worked together in the 2019 film Total Dhamaal. In June, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that director Indra Kumar was preparing to begin the shoot of Dhamaal 4.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit also talked about working alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and the rest of the cast in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She called it an “amazing experience” and revealed that they had become like a “close-knit family.” She added that they had a blast on set.

Madhuri also shared her experience of shooting the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 with Vidya Balan. She praised Vidya’s ‘iconic’ performance in the original song and said, “When I got an opportunity to be in that song with the OG, I think it was amazing.”

Madhuri revealed that they had a great time and expressed her admiration for Vidya and her films. She continued, “When you are working with someone like that, it kind of inspires you to do better, and it inspires you to do things that are out of the box, because you can vibe on that level. There was so much collaboration on the set.”

The Dhak Dhak girl concluded by saying, “I really enjoyed myself. And I'm very excited to be part of this team.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, the festive occasion of Diwali.

