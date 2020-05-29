EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit REVEALS she had begun shooting for her Netflix series: Will resume post lockdown ends

Madhuri Dixit has signed a web show for Netflix and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she revealed that they had even begun shooting for it but due to lockdown they had to stall it.

has been a phenomenon. The actress has been working round the clock juggling between being a judge, dancing and doing films. She also signed a web show for Netflix and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she revealed that they had even begun shooting for it but due to lockdown they had to stall it. She also opened up on what goes through her mind when she picks up any script.

"What it provides me with? What can I sink my teeth into? What is different from what I have done before. These are the things I look for when I chose a script," she said and added, " I am doing a series for Netflix. We had shot for a few days, but because of lockdown, we had to stop which we will resume when things return to normalcy. Then there is Dance Deewane and there are other things as well but nothing is finalized. Once things get into action is only when I can tell anything."

Apart from this, we also asked the Dhak Dhak girl what keeps her real and grounded even today. To this, she smiled and said, "I credit it to my family and my parents and the upbringing they gave me. And now my family because they have kept me very grounded. We behave very normally at home."

Madhuri recently made her single debut with Candle.

Credits :Pinkvilla

