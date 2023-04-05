EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur shares how she prepared for her cop role in Gumraah; Aditya Roy Kapur on thrillers

There's a lot of excitement for the release of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's film Gumraah. Gumraah is the remake of the Tamil hit film Thadam and it will be releasing in theatres on the 7th of April, 2023. The film also stars Ronit Roy and is directed by Vardhan Ketkar. Aditya and Mrunal graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they talked about their upcoming film Gumraah, the thriller genre, criticisms, validation and more.

Mrunal Thakur Shares How She Prepared For Her Cop Role In Gumraah

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Mrunal Thakur was asked about how she prepared for her police officer role in Gumraah. The actress answered saying, "For the first time I'm playing a cop. For the first time, I do not have scenes which are emotional scenes; Where I am emoting as much. So my prep was pretty much watching the female cops around the vicinity where I live, at Powai Police Station. So it was very interesting to just watch them; The way they enter the room with so much power; It just needs to be felt. They don't shout. It's just the way they spoke, the way they looked at you. When you say a few words, it just hits the right chord."

Mrunal also took inspiration from one of her uncles who used to be a police officer. She said, "There were points where I would ask my uncle about what was his process like. He was in Darubandi and he used to tell me all sorts of stories like this happened and that happened. And it felt great to see him in his uniform. When you wear the uniform, half of the job is already done. That was pretty much my process because Toofan's shoot had just gotten over and I was so much into kick-boxing and all of that. Because of that skill, you automatically get that body language. So, I really enjoyed shooting for Gumraah."

Aditya Roy Kapur Shares Why He Is Inclined Towards Thrillers

Aditya Roy Kapur has a few great thriller films under his belt. Malang and most recently The Night Manager have been successful outings for the actor, in the thriller space. When Aditya was asked about what draws him to this genre of films, he said, "It's a great genre. It's a lot of fun. There's so much you can do with it. For me, part of the pull was getting the chance to do a double role. I hadn't done that before. So there was an extra layer to it. It wasn't just a regular kind of thing for me. And it's fun to do something like thrillers and whodunnits. We are trying to play mind games with the audience. When done right, it can really be good.When you feel that the audience is engaged and is with the film, and their minds are working and they can't figure it out; It's a great genre when done right. It's fun to make as well. That's what draws me to it".

