EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur on Nani30, 'It's 1 of the best scripts that I have read'; Aditya Roy Kapur on In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur is among the most loved actors in the country. From Aashiqui 2 to The Night Manager, the actor has been associated to some of the country's greatest content. Mrunal Thakur has had an enviable movie journey and is running high on the mammoth success of her film with Dulquer Salmaan, Sita Ramam. Both Aditya and Mrunal gear up for the release of their next film Gumraah, which releases in theatres on the 7th of April, 2023. The film is an official remake of the Tamil hit Thadam.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs with Himesh Mankad, where they discussed Gumraah, the thriller genre, criticism and validation. The duo also gave an update on their releases after Gumraah.

Mrunal Thakur Shares How Life For Her Has Changed After Sita Ramam; She Also Gives An Update On Nani 30

Mrunal Thakur has been flooded with offers post the release of Sita Ramam, which already has developed a cult following. The actress, before talking about her next film, shared how things for her have changed post the release of Sita Ramam. She said, "It's the best feeling ever. In fact, I met a couple of very big filmmakers, directors and producers and I was like - 'Sir, I really want to work with you'. You know what they said? 'With Sita Ramam, the benchmark is set so high that Mrunal, we have to come up with big, nice script for you. So we are only waiting for something nice to be written'. That's why it took me around 6 months to sign this 'Nani' film." Talking about the Nani film tentatively titled Nani30, Mrunal said, "Trust me, it is one of the best scripts I have ever read in my life. So it is very exciting. It's out of the world". When asked about the shooting updates, the actress said that they have shot for the first schedule of the film and the next schedule will begin after the release of Gumraah.

Aditya Roy Kapur Expresses His Excitement For In Dino, Directed By Anurag Basu

Aditya Roy Kapur is reaping praises for his show The Night Manager. While the first part of the show has released, the second part is said to release in June. Aditya also gave an update on his next project, In Dino, with director Anurag Basu. Aditya said, "It's very exciting. I think I had a great time on Ludo. He's a master filmmaker as you all know. I' really looking forward to it. It is actually very different from Gumraah and The Night Manager, which I am happy to do. It's important to keep bouncing from one thing to the other so that you have something fresh to offer. I'm very excited. It's going to be a fun one." The actor concluded saying that he doesn't know much so he can't say much. He still shared that the shoot of the film is starting soon and wished for luck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gumraah Releases In Theatres On The 7th Of April, 2023

Gumraah releases in theatres on the 7th of April, 2023. It's a taut thriller and as Aditya said in the interview, it is very much a 'family thriller' in the sense that it isn't gory and doesn't involve slangs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news, gossips, interviews and updates.

ALSO READ: Gumraah Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur take the thrill a notch higher in this ultimate face-off