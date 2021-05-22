EXCLUSIVE: Munni Badnam singer Mamta Sharma's male servant goes missing; Registers complaint at police station

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that popular singer Mamta Sharma’s male servant has gone missing. In an exclusive conversation, she told Pinkvilla about registering a complaint at the police station and pushing for the investigation to find his whereabouts.

While the entire country is struggling to survive in this tough situation, singer Mamta Sharma is in a spot of bother due to another reason. The popular singer's trusted male servant, Sohail, 24, has not reported to work for three days. The male servant hasn't gone on leave unannounced, but as per our exclusive report, is missing. When Mamta Sharma contacted his family to know why Sohail was unable to come to work, Sohail's family were clueless about his whereabouts.

His family claimed and told Mamta that Sohail called his elder sister on 19th May and told her, "I had my dinner and will reach home in sometime." Post this, the Munni Badnaam singer went to file a missing complaint on Thursday at Deonar (Govandi), Police Station but they refused to take any complaint from her since she wasn't a part of his family. Finally, yesterday Mamta Sharma got Sohail's few family members & now a missing complaint has been registered at the Police Station. When we reached Deonar Police Station, Pinkvilla spoke to Mamta regarding the same.

See the exclusive video of our conversation:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mamta explained how she was extremely worried about Sohail and that after she came to the Police Station again, the officers were very cooperative and supportive. The singer also shared the entire ordeal about her male servant going missing.

Singer Mamta Sharma shot to fame singing superhit dance numbers such as 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Fevicol Se' and 'Tinku Jia', her voice was loved by millions. Amid this, she recently decided to stop playback singing in films as she felt she was getting typecast. Her recent song Yara too has been liked by many.

Also Read|Yariyaan Song: Zain Imam's video with Mamta Sharma RELEASES & the track will leave you feeling bittersweet

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×