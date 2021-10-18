EXCLUSIVE: Neha Sharma remembers Jogira Sara Ra Ra co star Farrukh Jaffar: ‘She was an absolute inspiration’

Veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar passed away in Lucknow last week. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, her Jogira Sara Ra Ra co-star Neha Sharma remembered Jaffar. “She is a fabulous human being. She had this energy about herself, like when she was on set, you were like, ‘oh my God, how does she do it?’, because she was really unwell when she was shooting for this also. She had an assistant bring her in, but even though she was on wheelchair, she was such a fabulous energy, because she loved what she was doing,” says Neha.

She further adds, “When the camera was rolling, she was hundred percent there and she stole everyone’s thunder, even Nawaz’s. When she was on set, it was Farrukh ji, and you could not talk about anyone else, or look at anyone else - she was so phenomenal. I am very privileged to have shared screen with her, and that will be the best memory of Jogira when the film comes out for me, because those scenes were really beautiful.”

Neha states that when you work with someone like Farrukh Jaffar, that in itself is a learning experience. “You just see how she is, because when she comes on set you have to see her energy, her passion. All those things are inspirational in itself, because you pick that up. You know, that nothing in the world is more important than being on a film set for her. She is doing it at that age, feeling that way, it can’t be easy, and you know film sets are not the easiest place to be because of the sleep hours, everything else is so hectic. So whenever she could nap, she was napping, and then she was working. She was an absolute inspiration for everybody who was a part of this film,” Neha signs off.

