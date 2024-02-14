10 actors from Bihar who made it big in Bollywood; From Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood is filled with a plethora of talented actors hailing from all over the country. Mumbai, the city of dreams as they call it never sleeps. Every day, thousands of youngsters come to the city in hopes of fulfilling their dream of acting. The yearning for fame which is projected on the 70 mm screen has given birth to several maestros in acting who are now recognized globally.

Though Bihar is recognized for producing civil servants, the state has also contributed to Bollywood by producing some o the most talented artists who are killing it in the industry. All these actors that we are talking about have made their name in the industry because of their sheer talent and hard work. Here we’re looking at the top 10 actors from Bihar who came and conquered.

10 Most Popular actors from Bihar in Bollywood who have been nailing it with their acting



1. Shatrughan Sinha



Date of Birth: July 15, 1946

July 15, 1946 Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Prem Pujari

The curated list of actors from Bihar remains incomplete without the mention of Bihari Bahu aka Shatrughan Sinha. From his iconic dialogues to his strong screen presence, Sinha has managed to captivate the audience with his prowess in the craft. He was born in Patna, Bihar, and is the youngest of four brothers – Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, and himself.

He got his first role in Bollywood in 1970 in Prem Pujari. Thereafter, he featured in Dostana, Kaala Patthar, Jaani Dushman, and many others.

2. Pankaj Tripathi

Date Of Birth: September 28, 1976

September 28, 1976 Height: 1.71 m

1.71 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Run

Some people don’t believe in talking much and let their work do all the talking. Pankaj Tripathi is a perfect example of this saying. A farmer’s son hailing from a small village of Belsand in the Bihar district of Gopalganj debuted with a small role in 2004, Run. Over the years, he carved his niche in the industry with iconic roles in ventures like Mirzapur, the Fukrey series, Sacred Games, the biographical drama Main Atal Hoon, and others.



3. Manoj Bajpayee



Date of Birth: April 23, 1969

April 23, 1969 Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Droh Kaal

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most celebrated actors from Bihar in Bollywood. Hailing from a village in Bihar and the son of a farmer, he had humble beginnings. Starting with Droh Kaal in 1994, Manoj’s long career boasts of several exceptional performances in movies like Veer Zaara, Shool, Raajneeti, Aarakshan, and Gangs of Wasseypur. His breakthrough performance came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya.

4. Neha Sharma

Date Of Birth: November 21, 1987

November 21, 1987 Height: 1.66 m

1.66 m Married or Single: Single

Single Bollywood debut movie: Crook

Popular Bollywood actress from Bihar, Neha Sharma, keeps setting social media ablaze with her tantalizing social media presence. Nevertheless, speaking of her journey, the diva comes from a privileged background and stepped into the world of acting in Bollywood with 2010 Crook alongside Emraan Hashmi, nearly three years after her debut with Telugu film Chirutha in 2007. In a long list, she has featured in a number of films like Youngistaan, Tanhaji, Mubarkan and many more.

5. Sushant Singh Rajput



Date Of Birth: January 21, 1986

January 21, 1986 Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Bollywood debut movie: Kai Po Che!



The name in itself which continues to inspire his fans, Sushant Singh Rajput is unfortunately not with us anymore. However, the legacy which he left behind in the form of his hard work showcases the extraordinary talent he had. Born in Patna, a young boy came to Delhi for higher studies, only to discover his passion for acting. Starting his journey in television to become a renowned actor in Bollywood, Sushant was one of the Bollywood actors from Bihar who lived his dream and mesmerized audiences with his work in 2013’s debut movie Kai Po Che followed by Shuddh Desi Romance, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and others.





6. Sanjay Mishra

Date Of Birth: October 6, 1963

October 6, 1963 Height: 1.66 m

1.66 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!

A veteran actor who never ceases to give us belly laughs with his perfect comic timing, Sanjay Mishra is a cynosure to reckon with. In a long list of Bollywood actors from Bihar, Mishra also came from a middle-class family from Darbhanga, Bihar and entered the tinsel town after getting a role in the Chanakya TV series in 1991 followed by Bollywood debut in 1995 with Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!

Over the years, some of his much-loved roles are in movies like Golmaal Series, Dhamaal, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa and others.





7. Akhilendra Mishra



Date Of Birth: March 28, 1962

March 28, 1962 Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Dharavi



One of the other actors from Bihar who proved his acting prowess in the world of acting is Akhilendra Mishra. From negative to comic roles, his versatility speaks through his films. He made a small appearance in a television series, Udaan, and tasted success in the role of Kroor Singh for another series, Chandrakanta in 1994. He landed his first role in Bollywood in 1993 with Dharavi directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Veergati, Sarfarosh, Gangaajal, Apaharan, and Ready amongst others are some of his celebrated works.





8. Abhimanyu Singh



Date Of Birth: September 20, 1974

September 20, 1974 Height: 1.76 m

1.76 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Aks

Abhimanyu Singh is also amongst other talented actors from Bihar in Bollywood. A face more prominently known for negative shades, Abhimanyu hails from the Sonpur village, Daudpur in Jehanabad, Bihar. He came from a middle-class background, where his father was an RBI employee in Patna and his mother was a homemaker. He stepped into Bollywood with the 2001 release, Aks and went on to appear in multiple films like Jannat, Mom, and Rakt Charitra amongst others.





9. Alok Nath



Date Of Birth: July 10, 1956

July 10, 1956 Height: 1.74 m

1.74 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Gandhi



Alok Nath, who has garnered huge recognition for his fatherly roles, is another actor from Bihar in Bollywood who doesn’t need any introduction. Born in Khagaria, Bihar, he landed his first role in the 1982 release, Gandhi, which was also honored with the Oscar Academy Award for Best Picture that year. Apart from his roles in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and many more. He has also worked in several television shows.





10. Shekhar Suman



Date Of Birth: December 7, 1962

December 7, 1962 Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Married or Single: Married

Married Bollywood debut movie: Utsav

The multi-faceted Shekhar Suman is one of those film actors who has ruled small screens to silver screens. Amongst renowned actors from Bihar in Bollywood, Shekhar Suman debuted with Utsav in 1984 co-starring Rekha. The same year, he also appeared in the television series, Wah Janaab. Ever since, he has been recognized for his roles in movies like Tridev, Heartless, and others.

Which one is your favorite actor?

