EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui was offered this role in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood, and it boasts of an interesting star cast including Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn, and Huma Qureshi in a special appearance, among many others. However, Pinkvilla has heard that another celebrated actor was offered this period-drama, but the discussions unfortunately didn’t materialise. We have learnt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also approached for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Interestingly, this would have been Siddiqui and Bhasanli’s first collaboration. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui was offered the role of a journalist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actor and the maker were keen to collaborate too, however it didn’t work out because of the date issues,” informs a source close to the development. Alia recently announced the film’s release date. “Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022,” she wrote on Instagram.

Alia had started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi on December 8, 2019 and wrapped up the film in June this year. “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you,” the actress had stated on social media.

Furthermore, Alia will next be seen in Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR, Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa. Nawaz has Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sejal Shah’s untitled project, Adbhut, and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

