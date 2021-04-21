EXCLUSIVE: Neither Akshay Kumar nor Varun Dhawan approached for Dostana 2; Director Collin fine tuning script

Reportedly, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan too are being considered for the sequel. However, our source informs that no actors have been approached as yet for the film.

Recently it was reported that Kartik Aaryan won’t be a part of the produced Dostana 2. While none of the parties involved have revealed the real reason behind the fall out, it’s being said that the actor was causing constant delays to the movie because of which the makers decided to take a stern decision for the betterment of the project. KJO’s Dharma Production too released a statement that read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Now, ever since this move was made, many speculative names for replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 have been doing the rounds. While it was recently speculated that the makers are considering Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham for Dostana 2, reportedly too has been approached by Karan for the lead part in the Dostana sequel. However, a source close to the development informs that nobody has been approached as yet. “Producer Karan and director Collin haven’t reached out to any actor as yet for Dostana 2. In fact, some are even saying that has been approached for the same, but there’s no truth to that. They might reach out to some of these actors later but for now Collin is focusing on fine tuning the script. They will look at casting in some time,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Kartik hasn’t yet reacted to his ouster from the project. He will next be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

