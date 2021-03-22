EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Chhichhore winning Best Film National Award: SSR must be smiling up there

As Chhichhore has won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film category, Nitesh Tiwari spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the achievement.

The Chhichore team has all the reasons to be on cloud nine at the moment. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput, , Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles, has been awarded National Award in the Best Hindi Film category today. The announcement was made during the press conference of the 67th National Film Awards and it has left the entire team of Chhichhore beaming with happiness and pride. Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari.

Recently, the filmmaker exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about the achievement and also mentioned missing Sushant Singh Rajput at this moment. Nitesh stated that he filled with gratitude and is quite happy for the entire team on Chhichhore. Talking about Sushant, the director stated that it is an emotional moment and it would have been great to have him around to share this special moment with. He also mentioned that everyone from the team is sure that SSR must be happy with the acclaim as well for the movie. “I feel so honoured and humbled. And I am very happy for my team. Everyone had put in their heart in soul in the film. There is a sense of happiness in the team as well as sadness. But all of us are sure that Sushant is smiling somewhere up there and sending us his love and hugs,” he added.

Interestingly, it is a double celebration for Nitesh as his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga actress has also won a National Award for the movie. To this, the filmmaker said that he is happy and proud of both Kangana and Ashwiny.

