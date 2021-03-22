EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Chhichhore winning Best Film National Award: SSR must be smiling up there
The Chhichore team has all the reasons to be on cloud nine at the moment. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles, has been awarded National Award in the Best Hindi Film category today. The announcement was made during the press conference of the 67th National Film Awards and it has left the entire team of Chhichhore beaming with happiness and pride. Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari.
Recently, the filmmaker exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about the achievement and also mentioned missing Sushant Singh Rajput at this moment. Nitesh stated that he filled with gratitude and is quite happy for the entire team on Chhichhore. Talking about Sushant, the director stated that it is an emotional moment and it would have been great to have him around to share this special moment with. He also mentioned that everyone from the team is sure that SSR must be happy with the acclaim as well for the movie. “I feel so honoured and humbled. And I am very happy for my team. Everyone had put in their heart in soul in the film. There is a sense of happiness in the team as well as sadness. But all of us are sure that Sushant is smiling somewhere up there and sending us his love and hugs,” he added.
Interestingly, it is a double celebration for Nitesh as his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga actress Kangana Ranaut has also won a National Award for the movie. To this, the filmmaker said that he is happy and proud of both Kangana and Ashwiny.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Hi.. can someone please explain why are they giving national awards for 2019 movies in 2021?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Far too late ....
Anonymous 13 hours ago
I hope he is
Anonymous 14 hours ago
You care about Sushant smiling after he's dead and what has happened but how you treated him when hd was alive and your indifference and lack of care to reach out speaks volumes. And you are a parent too. You would never be so insensitive if it was your family member
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Congratulations! Love you Sushant!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
forget the award! what he needs is justice! get the CBI report out ASAP!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
The fact that you are saying "Sushant is happy and sending us love and hugs" after dying at such a young age and never gave a damn about his happiness and pain and failed to reach out when you should have speaks volumes about you and how depraved you are. That too for a director he really respected
Anonymous 16 hours ago
He's so spineless and shameless saying Sushant is smiling up there sending love and hugs. Where were you when he was alive and you don't think he deserved to be happy, at peace with love and hugs when he was alive here. Instead of making it about yourself...why didn't you reach out when he was alive??? It's so disgusting and spineless
Anonymous 16 hours ago
If you cared so much for his happiness where were you when he was alive???
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Badhaai ho....♡♡♡