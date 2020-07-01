EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen's fitting response to bodyshamers: Nobody asks why I'm putting on weight; they assume

As an actor, Nithya Menen has been subjected to a lot of bodyshaming online but she has built a defence mechanism to deal with all of it, and deal with it really well. Watch the video to find out what she had to say about it.

Nithya Menen is clearly an Indian actor who has surprised the audiences with her performances in several languages. While OK Kanmani established her as a star down South, Mission Mangal was her big Bollywood debut for which she received immense love. Now, she's all set to make her digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows, the second season of the gritty suspense thriller. We got a chance to interact with the lovely Nithya who revealed how she never aspired to become an actor, what made her fall in love with her job and traced her journey. She also addressed the issue of body shaming that many women, including her face on a daily basis and shared her opinion on South vs North debate where people claim that South actors don't get their due in Bollywood.

While talking about being bodyshamed and how it bothered her, the Mission Mangal actress shares, "Of course, you get affected for sure. There's no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you'll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you. So you feel I'm an achiever and I'm working on it. Nobody asks why you're putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health related issues? There's so much that they don't even think about."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nithya Menen REACTS to social media debate about South stars not being given their due in Bollywood

The OK Kanmani star further adds, "Those are small things. I don't believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."

Watch the full interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×