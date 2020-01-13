EXCLUSIVE: Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to romance Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter

While reports were rife that Janhvi will romance Vijay in Fighter, it's actually Ananya who's been locked opposite the South star. Read details inside.

Vijay Deverakonda became a national crush, after his spectacular performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Arjun Reddy. Playing the aggressive doctor in love, he became the perfect bad boy girl fell in love with. The South star has been in news for making his big Bollywood debut, but while that is still awaited, he will soon be romancing a B-Town actress in his next.

A khabri tells us, "Puri Jagannadh is directing the film and Vijay plays the lead in Fighter. The film goes on floors in Mumbai from today. A lot of the portions of the movie will be shot in the city. The team was looking for a younger generation actress to be cast opposite Vijay in the actioner. Apparently, plans to present the film's Hindi version."

Although reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor has been locked for the film, we hear that it's not her. "Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action." Ananya will now be the first Bollywood heroine to romance the South star.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khali Peeli, followed by Shakun Batra's directorial that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Along with that, there are rumours that she will star alongside in a father-daughter relationship story. But with Fighter in her kitty, she will also make her bid debut down South as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More