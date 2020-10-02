EXCLUSIVE: Only 11 contestants to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 tomorrow, big twist planned; read inside

Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla will also be staying inside the house with the new contestants, but the creative team has a twist planned up their sleeves.

It's that time of the year again. Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner and the list of contestants will be made public when hosts the grand premiere episode tomorrow. Unlike other seasons, this one will be innovative and unpredictable, given the Covid situation around the world. With "Ab scene paltega" being their catchphrase for the year, the makers already introduced a unique twist, much before the show went on floors.

The BB14 team have got three popular ex contestants namely Gauahar Khan, and Siddharth Shukla who will be entering the show along with the new contestants and are likely to stay inside the house for two weeks. In fact, they claim to be the one 'making rules' in their promos. But that's not all. Bigg Boss means twists and turns and the creative team plans to pull a fast one on the contestants sooner than they expected.

A source confirms, "Each year, there are 14-16 contestants who enter the show right on the premiere day. There are wild card contestants who are added later, as the show progresses. This year, the team has locked a total 15 contestants but they are going to send only 11 inside along with the three ex contestants. The remaining 4 will be sent only a week or two later and each of them will have a surprise entry planned with a lot of new twists in the game. All of it has been carefully kept under wraps."

