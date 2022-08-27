EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi on what's most attractive about his character in Criminal Justice, 'His way of...'

Pankaj Tripathi has returned as Madhav Mishra with his toughest case in the critically acclaimed show. As per the trailer, season 3 is about a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. With wit and humour by his side, Madhav Mishra aka Pankaj Tripathi is back with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. It is based on the 2008 British television series of the same name but the third season of the show is an original piece of work and no inspiration has been drawn from it's British counterpart. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, director Rohan Sippy was asked about the evolution of the show Criminal Justice through the seasons. He said, "I think on the scale front, writing has gotten ambitious. The first two were based on the British adaptation but this is the first time we are doing something original. The ambition has increased, production value has tried to be increased. Most importantly in the creative writing, the character of Madhav Mishra keeps growing as a character; his relationships, characters around him, on the personal side as well as the professional cases. that have only become more and more interesting as we go ahead and learn about him. The show is blessed to have Madhav Mishra as the central character but the show has scope to bring fresh new actors in each season who bring freshness to the show."

Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of Madhav Mishra, was asked about the evolution of his character through the seasons. The actor cheekily began by saying that it is the writer's job and he pretty much has no say in the same. He then said, "Of course we also keep it in mind that the cases in the last two seasons add onto the experience of the character of Madhav Mishra. It was easier for me to understand the character's behaviour and how Madhav Mishra really is." On being asked what attracted him the most about his character, he said, "His way of handling. The way he handles his work is very interesting. His sarcasm is very interesting and he keeps giving sarcastic jibes here and there."

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The first two episodes of the third season of the show can be watched digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will release every Friday.

