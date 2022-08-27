EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi and Rohan Sippy talk about biggest USP of their show Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

Pankaj Tripathi has returned as Madhav Mishra with his toughest case in the critically acclaimed show. As per the trailer, season 3 is about a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. With wit and humour by his side, Madhav Mishra aka Pankaj Tripathi is back with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. It is based on the 2008 British television series of the same name but the third season of the show is an original piece of work and no inspiration has been drawn from it's British counterpart. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Tripathi were asked about the USP of their show. Rohan Sippy instantly pointed towards Pankaj Tripathi and told that Pankaj's portrayal as Madhav Mishra is the biggest USP of the show. He continued, "For good drama shows, characters are central. You have this character and the role of a lawyer is a great part. That's an opportunity for the actor as well. It is a fun experience for the actors and the audience associates with them too. The character is the center of drama, humour and emotions." For Pankaj Tripathi, the USP of the show was the fact that the third season of the acclaimed show is an original piece of work and is not inspired like the first two seasons. He went on to add that he would love if its British counterpart took inspiration from them for the third season, like they have for the first two seasons.

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The first two episodes of the third season of the show can be watched digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will release every Friday.

