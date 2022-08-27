EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi gives opinion on 'media trials' that happen for Bollywood Industry

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and refined actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and he is now seen in the third season of the much-loved and popular series Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach released on an OTT platform yesterday, that is on the 26th of August and the show has already started receiving rave reviews.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Tripathi were asked about media trials and how what's often shown in the media is contrasting from the reality. Rohan Sippy said, "This is what we want to portray. We are not commenting on it but we are showing how things go. In the show, there are two high profile trials going on simultaneously and in this season, we are focusing on how the family deals with the same. We have tried to show how the protagonist deals with the courtroom trial as well as the media trial, and there are separate judgements. So it is for the viewers to decide how they see it. Every media hub wants news and scoops and this is how it is. People have phone and have access to things but we have to have more maturity on how to handle things." When Pankaj Tripathi was asked about media trials and how Bollywood as an industry is attacked, he said, "It is an open industry and a PR driven industry. In the show, we have tried to show that there needs to be sensitivity in the case, before putting anyone on the trial. People have the freedom to think and perceive the story. Internet is a circus and you don't really know what happens here."

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The first two episodes of the third season of the show can be watched digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will release every Friday.

