EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde on her 5 upcoming movies: If you wondered where am I, I have been shooting these films

Pooja Hegde is on a roll. After the recent release of Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, the actress will next be seen in Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, in Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, in Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and in another movie with Mahesh Babu. “I have five releases so far this year. I am very excited that I have so many releases,” beams Pooja.

She further adds, “You know if you have ever wondered where is Pooja Hegde, I have been shooting these films, and now they have all just lined up this year. I hope you’ll see a new Pooja Hegde in every film because the variety of characters that I am playing, the roles are so exciting. Whether it was Radhe Syam - my character Prerana - it was a very challenging role for me, because it is a very emotionally exhausting film.”

Pooja shares that in the second half of this Radha Krishna Kumar directorial there are a lot of emotional scenes. “And we shot it in Hindi and Telugu, so we were doing every scene twice. So there was Prerana, then there was Most Eligible Bachelor, where I was playing a stand-up comedian. There’s Acharya where I am playing a proper Telugu village girl with two chottis and half saree. So that’s another Pooja you’re going to see. There is Beast which is a whole other kind of film. So you’re going to see a variation in me and that’s something I am excited for the audience to see,” Pooja concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde on working with Ranveer Singh in Cirkus; Reacts to Radhe Shyam’s mixed reviews