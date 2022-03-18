EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pooja Hegde on working with Ranveer Singh in Cirkus; Reacts to Radhe Shyam’s mixed reviews

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in this upcoming comedy film. “He is like full entertainment. I call him Pammi aunty. He is just too much fun to be around, and he is so observant of everybody. I think it looks good, and we make a great onscreen pair also. So I think you are going to see that,” shares the actress.

She was recently seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Commenting on the film receiving a mixed response, Pooja states, “See every film has its own destiny, I strongly believe that. Sometimes you watch a film and you’re like ‘oh, it's an okay film’, but the box-office does really well. Then sometimes there are films that didn’t do well at the box-office, but then when you watch it, you are like, ‘pata nahi yaar kyun nahi chali yeh picture. It’s quite good.’ So I feel every film has its destiny at the box-office.”

However, Pooja is elated with the response received for her performance in the film. “What I was happy about is people were appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that Pooja Hegde looks beautiful, they were also talking about my performance, how I have really improved as an actor, about how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy. People were coming out of the theatre and Prerana stayed with them, my character, that was like a high of a different level. You know when you put four years of your life into making a film, you put your heart, your soul, and it gets appreciated, you feel really good,” she says.

Meanwhile, any chances of collaborating with Prabhas again? “Let's hope. He has a mad line-up now, so maybe after that,” Pooja concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

