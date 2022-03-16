Holi 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde shares her plans for the big day; Says ‘I am going to relax, watch a movie’

Holi is around the corner, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Pooja Hegde opened up on her plans for the big day. “I really don’t know. Maybe I am at home just watching something,” says the actress, who was recently seen in director Radha Krishna Kumar’s period romantic-drama Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Pooja says that as a kid she loved to play holi.

“I remember coming back of being different colours because you know the colour used to just stay. Now as an actor, I just don’t have the liberty of playing holi because I am always shooting something, and I am always in continuity for something, so I don’t want to take the risk. Also, I am shooting so much most of the time so I am just going to relax, watch a movie, and catch up on something,” Pooja shares.

She was also a part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour in Dubai recently. Talking about her experience, Pooja states, “He (Salman Khan) was very chilled out. I think I was more stressed because it was my first live (performance) in a long time. I have done live performances at a couple of award shows, one or two award shows before, but I am not used to doing live. I am an introvert and I have stage fright, so I had to rehearse and rehearse, for like three days I was just non-stop doing my steps. Believe it or not, if you woke me up in the middle of the night and if you played the song from anywhere I would have started the steps because it was so in my system. I was so scared that I would forget things, so I just rehearsed so much that when I went on stage I just had fun. People liked it and enjoyed it.”

Pooja had made her Hindi film debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s action-adventure film, Mohenjo Daro, with Hrithik Roshan. She also has an interesting line-up of films ahead including, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and another one with Mahesh Babu.

