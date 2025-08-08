EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan says Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra thought ‘I'm mad’, reveals not receiving any help

Aamir Khan's brother and Mela actor Faissal Khan went through several ups and downs in life. The actor, who made headlines for conflict in his family and living alone in Mumbai, was portrayed as mentally ill in the media. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal revealed that he wanted to patch up with his brother Aamir but couldn't reach out to him.

Faissal Khan reveals approaching Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, but didn't get any response

The Mela actor revealed that he approached a few film personalities who could bridge the gap between him and Aamir Khan, as their family members were "poisoning" their relationship. “I tried to contact a few film people. Big names, small names who I met. Also, Maine ye socha jo Aamir ke aas-pass hai wo toh usko chadha rahe hain. Maine kuch aise log jinke saath Aamir kaam kar chuka hai, unko contact karne ki koshish ki,” said Faissal.

Further, the actor mentioned that he tried to approach Aditya Chopra, but he didn’t get an appointment. He stressed, “I tried to contact Aditya Chopra also. I went outside Yash Raj (Yash Raj Films) but they didn't give me an appointment. I left a note for him also.”

Faissal went on to name Shah Rukh Khan too. “I tried to call Shah Rukh Khan also. He didn't entertain me. Mannat ke bahar gaya tha main,” he said.

Furthermore, the Madhosh fame said that they must be scared of spoiling their relationship with Aamir Khan, as he is a very big personality. Faissal added, “Aamir is too powerful. Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal hi hoga, Aamir bol raha. Aamir Khan perfectionist bol raha hai. They believed in Aamir!”

Watch the full podcast here:

Faissal Khan underlines approaching Salman Khan to revive his career

In his struggling days, Faissal Khan was trying to venture in a direction. He opened up on having a chat with Arbaaz Khan and asked him to fix a meeting with Salman Khan to star in his film. However, Arbaaz said no to him and told him that Salman is quite busy with Dabangg and other commitments.

Furthermore, Faissal expressed that he tried to approach Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. “I don't know whether the message went to Salman or not. But I tried. And I tried to cast Saif and Kareena also in a project. But their secretary was not even responding.”

