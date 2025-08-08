EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Mela director had a major fight and 'I was asked to stop the film,' says brother Faissal Khan

Faissal Khan has made his mark in the industry by portraying a number of iconic characters in movies over the years. From Mela to Madhosh and Qayamat se Qayamat tak, the actor has impressed the audience with his brilliant performances onscreen.

The movie star sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he revealed that his 2000 film, Mela, took 4 years to hit the big screens.

Khan revealed that while the Dharmendra Darshan directorial went on floors in 1996, his brother, Aamir Khan and the filmmaker had differences, which caused a delay in the release.

The Kaaboo actor explained, “Mela 1996 mein start ho gayi par lagi 4 saal ban ne mein kyuki picture toh ban na shuru hojati hai par kuch differences ho gaye Aamir aur Darshan ke bich mein. Toh isiliye kuch delay ho raha tha.”

However, despite the obstacles, the actor told the producer, Ratan Jain (Venus Cassettes), that he was not going to sign any other film.

Why was Faisal Khan asked to stop filming Mela?

Faissal Khan went on to share that the differences on the sets of Mela between Aamir Khan and Dharmendra Darshan escalated, and the movie star told him to walk out of the film.

Sharing the details from the sets, Khan revealed, “Ek baar humlog Ooty mein shooting kar rahe the Mela ke liye, Dharmesh aur Aamir ka vohi chal raha tha, toh Aamir called me to the room and then they were fight at it and Aamir told me, ‘let’s stop this film. I’ll make another film for you.’”

The actor added, “I was just looking at him and I was like, Ratan ji ka paisa jaa raha hai itna, and how could Aamir say that?” Amid all the chaos on the sets of the film, Faissal Khan thought of the producer and thought “that was not the right thing for him (Aamir Khan) to say.”

Faissal Khan on Negativity on the sets of Mela

Khan, elsewhere in the talks, shared that Mela lived the test of time. The actor revealed that many artists were changed over the four years that the movie was made.

Faissal said, “Mela ke saath aisa bhi ho raha that ke artists change bhi kiye jaa rahe the.” He added, “Rajesh Roshan was changed as a music director, Aditya Pancholi was dropped, and many things were happening. I don’t know why or what the difficulty was, but it was happening. Toh ek negativity fail gayi thi.”

The actor concluded by saying that Mela “lived the test of time. Vo aaj bhi dekhi jaati hai aur pasand ki jaati hai.”

Mela is available to stream on multiple OTT platforms.

