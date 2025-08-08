EXCLUSIVE: 'Sad that Aamir Khan and Reena broke up as she was with him when he had nothing,' Faissal Khan on actor's marriages

Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, was recently roped into an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During his conversation, the former actor detailed his personal life and shed light on Aamir’s relationships.

EXCLUSIVE: Does Aamir Khan still have marriage plans in life? Faissal reveals

Talking in the exclusive interaction, Faissal Khan recalled Aamir’s previous relationships, starting with his first wife, Reena Dutta. He said, “Aamir is a sensible and sensitive person, but he doesn’t have the right people around him. Reena and I had a very good rapport. She has always been nice to me, and I was sad when they broke up.”

“She was with him when he was nothing. She didn’t have any ulterior motive. That love was pure. She was a very sensible person. Kiran and I… We had never spoken. I don’t know her that well. I had never spent time and interacted with Kiran, so… I don’t know her at all to comment on her,” Khan added.

“I never interacted with her, so I don’t know her much, and she doesn’t know me either. Before Aamir’s marriage to her in 2005, she was living with her for like 2 years. When they got married, both Aamir and Kiran were busy, and by 2006, I also got busy with my writing, so we never had the time to interact,” he explained.

Continuing about his brother’s relationship, Faissal Khan revealed he has met Gauri Spratt a few times now. The former actor said, “I’ve met Gauri, but only like 2-3 times. Not much. I met her first on my last birthday, not this year's.”

“Aamir had known for years before that, but that was like the first time I met her. I don’t know much about her either,” the Mela actor added.

Acknowledging how he was never able to find love in his life, Faissal called Aamir Khan fortunate in both love and work. With a gentle laugh, he said, “Aamir is lucky, I’m happy for him. I would love to see him settle down and be happy.”

When asked whether the Bollywood superstar has marriage plans, Khan added, “He hasn’t planned anything. Nothing is planned as of now. However, that’s up to him, but I wish him the best. I want him to settle down and be with someone nice, to have a good companion. He deserves it.”

Watch the exclusive interview feat. Faissal Khan

For those unaware, Faissal Khan is a former actor and singer who predominantly worked in Hindi cinema. Being the son of producer Tahir Hussain, he debuted as a child artist in Shashi Kapoor’s Pyar Ka Mausam.

After making his lead debut in 1994’s Madhosh, he appeared in several films over the decades, including Mela, Chand Bujh Gaya, and Border Hindustan Ka. He was last seen in an acting role for the Kannada flick Oppanda (2022), starring Arjun Sarja.

