EXCLUSIVE Interview: Pahlaj Nihlani claims Govinda and Chunky Panday were 'dushmans', says 'Dono mile kabhi nahi lekin...'

Veteran producer Pahlaj Nihlani recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In this interview, the respected producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification spoke in detail about his journey in the world of Indian cinema, his collaborations and experience of working with Bollywood stars and more. Nihlani even spoke about Govinda and Chunky Panday being enemies and more.

Advertisement

Govinda and Chunky Panday's rivalry

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, veteran producer Pahlaj Nihlani, who was also the former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, spoke about Govinda and Chunky Panday's rivalry. He recalled Govinda visiting him at midnight when he wasn't well.

Nihlani recalled, "Jaise hi Govinda jaane laga raat ke 2 baje, fir Chunky Panday aaya. Fir dono bait gaye subah ke 5 baj gaye (As Govinda was about to leave at 2 AM, midnight, Chunky Panday came. Both then sat till 5 AM)."

Watch Pahlaj Nihlani's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here -

The veteran producer revealed that it was Govinda and Chunky Panday's first meeting. He added, "Voh mile aur bole 'Baapu, hum dono ke saath picture kyu nahi shuru karte?' Hala ki dono mile kabhi nahi lekin dushman ek dusre ke the. Pata nahi kyu? (They met and told me 'Make a picture with both of us.' Although they never met but they were enemies. I don't know why?)"

Advertisement

When asked if it was rivalry or competition, Nihali elaborated on how there was competition. He disclosed what he did after Govinda and Chunky left his house.

Pahlaj recalled, "Jaise hi gaye voh kuch 5 5:15 tha, mai sone laga toh ye inki baat dhyaan mei aa rahi thi. (As soon as they left at 5 or 5:15 AM, I was trying to sleep but their suggestion was in my mind)."

He remembered getting an idea for a film at that time and said, "I just got a thought in the sleep ki ek baap ke do nalayak bete aisa kuch kaam karte hai (While sleeping I got a thought of a father having to useless son, something on this should work)."

When asked about his present relationship with Govinda, Nihlani said, "Dosti kabhi rahi nahi voh meri respect karta tha (There was never friendship, he respects me)."

He continued, "Joh thodi bohot dosti hui voh personal sharing jaisi that was in Rangeela. I had changed myself as a youngster (Little friendship that happened regarding personal sharing type that happened during Rangeela)."

Advertisement

In the same interview, Nihlani also spoke about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Govinda’s wife Sunita revealed Raveena Tandon still says ‘mein terese shaadi karti’