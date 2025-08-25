Neha Dhupia hits back at trolls over her pregnancy before marriage: ‘I’m in the same list as Neena Gupta, Alia Bhatt’

Neha Dhupia is slamming the trolls who called her out for getting pregnant before marriage. The actress sat down for an interview with Midday, where she revealed that people online would question how she delivered her first child within just six months of tying the knot with Angad Bedi.

The Chup Chup Ke star shared that years have passed, and still, she receives hate for her pregnancy announcement. However, the movie star-model claimed that she no longer pays heed to the headlines or comments that do not wish her well.

Neha Dhupia on facing backlash

In a conversation with the media portal, Dhupia joked that despite the trolls, she is glad to be on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. The actress explained, “I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’ (how did it happen).”

She further revealed, “Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous… Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!”

While addressing the backlash, the actress also shared that the trolls motivated her to launch the Freedom to Feed platform, which puts the conversation around motherhood in the spotlight, without attaching any stigma to it.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in 2018 and welcomed her first daughter, Mehr, six months later.

Previously, in talks with Entertainment Now, the actress shared that she and Bedi’s parents gave them 72 hours to get married after she announced her pregnancy to them.

She said, “We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi went on to welcome their second child, Guriq Bedi, in 2021.

