F1 Worldwide Box Office Update: Brad Pitt's global sensation crosses USD 600 million worldwide; Continues crushing predictions

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and others, crossed USD 600 million at the global box office over the last weekend. It stands at USD 603 million after Sunday, the 25th of August, 2025. It has enough steam still left in it, to end with around USD 625 million on the board. From a USD 146 million weekend, the racing movie has done extremely well for itself to come this far.

Advertisement

F1 Crosses USD 600 Million Worldwide; Continues Crushing Predictions

Riding on phenomenal word of mouth, F1 continued crushing predictions each week. The last week has been no different, with the movie adding USD 7.9 million globally, courtesy a re-release in IMAX theatres. It crossed Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and its next target is to cross Superman. Superman is just around a million dollars ahead at the global box office and the difference should be covered in a few days.

F1 And Superman Box Office Analysis

F1 and Superman have, more or less, the same budget and box office collections. The difference between both movies is that F1 got over two thirds of its collections from international markets while Superman was more of a local sensation, with 60 percent of its collections coming from domestic markets. This is not to say that F1 didn't perform well in US or Superman didn't do well internationally. This is just to show the striking difference in the audience of the Summer releases. The theatrical share of Superman should likely be higher than F1 because it has a higher domestic contribution.

Advertisement

F1 Brings Brad Pitt Back In The Big Game

F1 revives Brad Pitt as a butts-in-seats actor. For quite a bit, the actor found it difficult to attract the audience to theatres by his presence alone. A film like F1 harnessed his charm, charisma, looks and aura in a way very few films have. The result is a leggie and stable box office hit, that has etched its place in pop culture.

F1 In Theatres

F1 continues to play in select theatres, worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: F1 India Box Office Update: Brad Pitt's movie stays in race to smash Rs 100 crore net; Emerges biggest hit of Summer 2025 in the country