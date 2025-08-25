Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion: Here's when and where you can watch the show hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion drops Monday, August 25, on Peacock. The special will be available to stream at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Andy Cohen and host Ariana Madix will co-host the reunion, which promises unseen footage and answers about the season’s biggest moments.

Peacock released a trailer that teases emotional confrontations, extended challenge footage and cast callouts. The clip shows several islanders back on the hot seat and teases an “extended version of the heart rate challenge.” The trailer name-checks fan favorites and hints at follow-ups to the season’s most talked-about storylines.

Who’s coming to the reunion?

The reunion lineup appears to include most of the notable Season 7 cast: finalist couples, bombshells and other memorable islanders. Names seen in promotion and coverage include Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Huda Mustafa, Nic Vansteenberghe, Chelley Bissainthe, Olandria Carthen and several others. Fans can expect many faces from the villa to appear.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned Season 7 winners. But their status has been the subject of fan speculation. In the hours before the reunion aired, outlets reported the pair had briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled breakup rumors. Neither Amaya nor Bryan had issued a joint public statement about their relationship at the time of reporting.

Will Cierra Ortega join the reunion?

Contestant Cierra Ortega was removed from the season earlier after resurfaced social posts drew criticism. Coverage indicates she will not be appearing at the reunion. The removal and its fallout were discussed in reporting about Season 7 controversies.

What to watch for: expect answers, rebuttals and unseen footage. Hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix will press the cast on relationships, alleged incidents and off-camera behavior. The reunion is the place fans will hear clarifications and first reactions.

