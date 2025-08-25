Stray Kids’ Bang Chan reveals turning to Bollywood music for CEREMONY comeback: ‘Took inspiration from Indian music…’

With Karma album’s release, the K-pop boy group has finally given fans their fourth Korean-language studio album that introduces a unique touch and feel. Speaking to MONSTA X’s Shownu and NCT 127’s Jungwoo, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Hyunjin appeared on an episode of their vintage-style food variety show on YouTube, Nopogy. They shared how their latest release has been inspired by Indian music, especially Bollywood, surprising the hosts.

How Indian music found its way into Stray Kids’ newest album Karma

Towards the end of their visit to the program, the Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Hyunjin were asked about their new album, Karma and its lead track, CEREMONY. The leader shared that he personally thinks this comeback is an intoxicating taste, “It feels like being tipsy and having fun.” Going into the specifics of the genre, the two agreed that it was Bollywood this time, with the screen describing it as a popular type of music in India, which is mostly seen in Hindi language films.

The NCT member was taken aback by the unfamiliarity of the music to him, to which Bang Chan, as one of the producers, shared, “Yeah, I took inspiration from Indian music and tried it out. Since it had a new kind of color, I really wanted to try.” On being asked if it was a unanimous decision by the members or if it involved external push, Bang Chan clarified that, much like all of their working styles before this release, they decided among themselves and thought of trying it out.

They revealed that while listening to the track, they thought of Bollywood in their minds, and having never done it before, they concluded it would be good to attempt it once. Furthermore, Bang Chan spoke about how the title ‘Karma’ comes to be from consequences and the idea of all efforts and hardship, resulting in good fortune returning to them, making them have a CEREMONY.

