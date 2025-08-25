Avneet Kaur blushes as she indirectly reacts to Virat Kohli's accidental 'like' on her photo: ‘Milta rahe pyaar…’

Avneet Kaur is a young sensation who has an immense fan base on social media. The actress made headlines when eagle-eyed fans caught cricket icon Virat Kohli’s ‘like’ on her Instagram post. And now, the actress has indirectly reacted to the incident.

Avneet Kaur opens up on Virat Kohli's accidental like on her Instagram post

Advertisement

In a recent event, Avneet Kaur was quizzed on what she would reply to the celebrities who like her post on social media, referring to Virat Kohli's accidental like. To which, she blushed and said, “Milta rahe pyaar bas. Aur kya kahun main.”

Earlier, when the actress was asked to comment on the Virat Kohli incident, she chose to be quiet. Though she refused to say anything, she blushed at the shutterbugs and folded her hands while heading towards her car.

What exactly happened?

In May 2025, Avneet Kaur shared a series of her pictures, flaunting her chic look in a green top over a printed skirt. While the post received the usual love, it turned heads when Virat Kohli's ‘Like’ was noticed on her post, which later disappeared. As things were going too far, and fans started speculating several theories about the two, the cricket legend issued an official statement on his Instagram story.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli stated, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding.”

Who is Avneet Kaur? From child roles to meeting Tom Cruise

Talking about Avneet Kaur, she started her career as a child artist. Kaur participated in several dance reality shows before marking her acting debut with Meri Maa in 2012. Further, she continued to take on several child roles. In 2018, Avneet Kaur got her first show as a lead actress- Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later, the actress starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a feature film titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet has been part of two projects in 2024- Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and Till I Die.

She made her Cannes debut later, for the poster launch of her International film, Love in Vietnam. The actress also surprised fans by meeting and posing with Tom Cruise on the sets of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara retires from Indian Cricket: India’s reliable no.3 bids farewell after 103 tests