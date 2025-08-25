EXCLUSIVE: Pahlaj Nihalani breaks silence on Govinda-Ssunita's divorce rumours: 'Woh toh kabhi alag hoge nai'

Veteran producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani addressed rumours about Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage in an exclusive Pinkvilla podcast. He said he has never seen anything between the two that suggests a split and called them 'friends who work and live as a unit'. Nihalani also explained why he never advises anyone, including Govinda.

Pahlaj Nihalani says Govinda and Sunita are 'buddies'

Speaking about Ssunita’s earlier remark that people around her don’t let her grow, Nihalani backed her. He said, “Woh jo boli hain, woh galat nai boli. Woh toh sahi hain. Kyuki pandito ne jo beda khada kardiya hain.” (What she said is not wrong. She is right. Because the astrologers have created this mess.)

Asked if he ever feels like calling Govinda to set things straight, he refused the idea. “Nai, zindagi mein kisiko salah dena bohot galat hain.” (No, giving advice to anyone in life is very wrong.)

He elaborated on why he avoids advice. “Salah dena matlab apne aap ko neeche giraane wali baat hain. Ki khud pagal ban jao. Sachai bolna aur sachai sunna bohot badaa farak hain.” (Giving advice means putting yourself down. You end up looking foolish. There is a big difference between speaking the truth and being ready to hear it.)

Nihalani praised Govinda as an artist and a person. “Toh mein toh bohot si cheeze Govinda ki aaj tak as an actor as a person matlab mein kabhi burai kabhi nai karuga. Uske kaam ko leke, uske surrounding ko leke mein baat karta hu.” (I will never speak ill of Govinda as an actor or a person. I only talk about his work and the people around him.)

He also noted how outside voices can sway the star. “Uski soch na kabhi kabhi gadbad hojati hain kyuki logo ko sun sun ke…woh feeding hojati hain aur woh maan jaata hain.” (His thinking sometimes gets disturbed by what people feed him, and he believes it.)

Why Pahlaj won’t advise Govinda

When asked if Ssunita Ahuja now oversees Govinda’s work, he said, “Pata nai woh toh mujhe. Mein toh bhola bhaiya, woh toh kabhi alag hoge nai.” (I don’t know about that. I’ve always known them together; they were never separate.)

On divorce rumours, he added, “Kisine bola woh divorce bhi file kiye…mein bola ‘they are like buddies’…as a family bolo, as a work partner socho…kabhi mein aisa dono ke beech mein dekha nai.” (Someone said they’ve even filed for divorce. I said, they are like buddies. Whether as a family or work partners, I have never seen anything like that between them.)

Here’s what everyone’s asking: Are Govinda and Sunita divorcing?

Nihalani’s take was firm: The buzz doesn’t match what he has seen. He stressed friendship and partnership, not separation.

He also recalled learning about their love story late. “Mujhe maalum hi nai tha. Shaadi bhi hogayi woh bhi nai maalum tha…86 ke baad hi kiya usne lekin mujhe nai maalum tha.” (I didn’t even know. I didn’t know they had married. He married after 1986, but I wasn’t aware.) He added that they only met on sets: “Zaroori nai hain na ki share kare…Humlog set pe hi milte hain.” (It’s not necessary to share everything. We only met on set.)

