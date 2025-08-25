EXCLUSIVE: Pahlaj Nihalani reveals first meeting with Divya Bharti and her final hours: 'Akeli bechari thi'

Former CBFC chief and filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani recently opened up about his first meeting with late actress Divya Bharti and also shared memories of her last moments in an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla. Nihalani, who worked with Divya in Shola Aur Shabnam, revealed how he first came across the young actress and later witnessed the tragic hours after her untimely death.

How Pahlaj Nihalani first met Divya Bharti

Nihalani recalled that music director Jatin first introduced Divya Bharti to him. At that time, he said he was not impressed with her photographs.

“Jatin le aaya tha mere paas. Jab pehle aayi thi toh eddam plumpy the photographs uske, kyuki main photographs se humesha judge karta tha, personally nai. Toh photographs mujhe pasand nai aaye uske, Divya Bharti ka face jo hain bohot badaa tha,” he shared. (Jatin had brought her to me. When she first came, her photographs were quite plumpy, because I always judged through photographs, not personally. So I didn’t like her photographs, Divya Bharti’s face looked very big)

A few months later, Jatin brought Divya again to meet Nihalani. By that time, work on Shola Aur Shabnam had already started. Nihalani remembered asking her to reduce weight before considering her.

“Baadme phir waapas le aaya tab tak Shola Aur Shabnam set pe chali gayi thi, woh bhi heroine nai thi uske andar. Film City mein Divya Bharti ko leke aaya, bola ab theek lag rahi hain, kal se shoot,” (Later, when he brought her again, by then Shola Aur Shabnam had already gone on the floors, though she was not the heroine in it. He brought Divya Bharti to Film City, saying now she was looking fine, and I said she can start shooting from tomorrow.) Nihalani recalled.

What happened in Divya Bharti’s last hours?

When asked about the situation at the hospital after Divya Bharti’s sudden fall in 1993, Nihalani said she was alone when she was brought in. “Akeli bichari thi tab tak koi nai tha,” (She was all alone, by that time no one was there), he revealed. He added that by the time he reached, no one from her family had arrived. “Tab tak kisiko nai tha, jab tak aaya jab mujhe maalum padaa immediately I rushed to the hospital,” he said. (Till then, no one had come. As soon as I found out, I immediately rushed to the hospital.)

Here’s what Nihalani remembers about working with her

Pahlaj Nihalani also shared memories from the Shola Aur Shabnam sets. He recalled how professional and dedicated Divya was despite injuries. “She has worked pura, per mein nail ghus gaya tha uske. Raat ke 3 baje the aur subah 6 baje gaane ke liye tayyar hui, maine bola shooting cancel kardi maine,” (She kept working, a nail had pierced her foot. It was 3 a.m. at night, and by 6 a.m. she was ready for a song shoot. I told her the shooting was cancelled.) he shared.

The filmmaker shared a moment to show how dedicated Divya Bharti was when she surprised him and his wife. “Mein soya tha ki subah cancel hain, fir bhi room mein aayi, mera housekeeping se darwaza khola aake beth gayi mere chest pe ki utho. Meri wife boli ye kaun hain. Matlab mein aur wife dono soye hain aake mere peth pe aake baith gayi.” (I was asleep since the morning shoot was cancelled, but still she came into my room, got the door opened through housekeeping, and sat on my chest saying ‘wake up’. My wife asked, "Who is this girl? Both my wife and I were sleeping, and she came and sat on my stomach." Nihalani said.

Even decades later, Divya Bharti continues to be remembered as one of the most talented young actresses of her time. Nihalani’s memories shed light on her dedication, charm, and the tragic loneliness of her final moments.

