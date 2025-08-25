3 Hindi films releasing in theaters this week: Param Sundari, Vash Level 2 and Yeh Hai Mera Watan

A new week has begun, and as we approach Friday, the excitement and confusion among movie lovers are on the rise. This week, three Hindi films are hitting the theaters, and if your weekend plan is to watch a film with your family, then keep scrolling to look at the list that will help you pick one out of them.

1. Param Sundari

The much-awaited rom-com starring two gorgeous-looking actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to hit the screens on August 29. Be it the trailer or the songs, everything has already created a hype and fans are super excited to watch this fresh jodi create their magic on the silver screen.

The story revolves around a Punjabi boy falling in love with a South Indian girl and how they defy all odds to make their love story win.

2. Vash Level 2

Vash Level 2 is the sequel to the superhit 2023 Gujarati film Vash. This film will be released in Hindi as well. The story begins 12 years after Atharva saved his daughter from dark forces. In the sequel, he realises that the dark forces never left her, and he is forced to come out again and fight with the black magician. The film is scheduled to release on August 27.

3. Yeh Hai Mera Watan

The film starring Yashpal Sharma, Mushtaq Pasha and Mridula Mahajan revolves around the lives of two men whose lives take a tumultuous turn and are torn apart by the false promises of anti-national activities. The film showcases their diverging journeys and the devastating consequences of their choices. This film too will hit the theaters on 29 August.

