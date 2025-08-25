How to watch BTS’ V throw first pitch at LA Dodgers game online? Know live streaming date and timings for your country

Becoming the third member to throw a celebratory first pitch at a baseball game, BTS member V will be seen on the mound at Dodger Stadium on August 25. Previously, members Jungkook and J-Hope have each tried their hands at baseball in front of large crowds. The excitement is at an all-time high from the fans of the singer who are looking forward to catching him throw and have managed to sell out all tickets for the show. Global fans and those unable to watch it in person can check out the livestream on the MLB official app as well as their website at 7:10 pm PDT (LA time, August 25).

When and where to watch V’s ceremonial first pitch for the LA Dodgers

You can watch BTS member V’s throw at Dodger Stadium on the MLB app, MLB Network (US), SportsNet LA (local), and MLB.tv (international streaming). The same will be made available at the following timings for international fans.

August 25

Los Angeles: 7:10 pm PDT

USA, Canada: 10:10 pm EDT

Brazil: 11:10 pm

Mexico: 8:10 pm

August 26

South Korea and Japan: 11:10 am

Pakistan: 7:10 am

India: 7:40 am

UK: 3:10 am

Australia: 12:10 pm

Thailand: 9:10 am

Bangladesh: 8:10 am

France, Germany, South Africa: 4:10 am

Fans have begun prepping for the historical moment in the K-pop star’s career with a lot of pomp. Deciding to celebrate it by buying out banners, billboards, and even displaying an air support flag to commemorate V’s first pitch, the BTS ARMY will be decked out in LA Dodgers sports jerseys with his name, initials and 1995 birth year on display.

Their enthusiasm previously made the MLB website crash down, and show an error message as a massive influx of ticket bookings was attempted as soon as the announcement was made.

