EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan in talks with SherShaah director Vishnuvardhan for a Zombie film

Kartik Aaryan is mixing it well. After completing shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera with Sameer Vidhwans and Anurag Basu’s untitled love story, the actor is all set to start work on the creature comedy, Nagzilla directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Kartik is committed to doing Captain India with Chak De India director Shimit Amin from the month of March 2026. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kartik is in advanced talks with SherShaah director Vishnuvardhan for a feature film.

Advertisement

A source shares, “Kartik Aaryan has been on the lookout to do a Zombie Film for a while now, and that’s when Vishnuvardhan came to his life. The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnuvardhan. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026.”

While the film has been okayed by Kartik, the paperwork still remains. “July 2026 is far away, but at the moment, the Vishnuvardhan film is slotted tentatively in Kartik’s calendar. He continues to read many other scripts, and is meeting filmmakers to explore a possible collaboration. Kartik is someone who loves to spend time on the film set and is working closely with his team to have a formidable line-up in place,” the source adds.

The exact genre details of the Vishnuvardhan directorial have been kept under wraps, but we hear that the film is a Zombie saga with thriller elements in the screenplay. Talking of his work diary, he is expected to complete shooting for the Anurag Basu directorial by November 2025, and then move on to Nagzilla and Captain India. He is in talks for two more films, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Advertisement

Zombie seems to be a genre in demand, as even Ranveer Singh is in talks with Jai Mehta for a Zombie film, scheduled to take off in the second half of 2026 once he wraps up shooting for Don 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Superboys of Malegaon, Reema Kagti reunites with Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad 2; Filming begins in December