Superman Worldwide Box Office Update: James Gunn's superhero flick flies past USD 600 million; Set to end as 5th highest grosser of Summer 2025

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and others, finally crossed USD 600 million at the worldwide box office over the last weekend. The superhero movie added USD 5.2 million to its tally and the total collections of the movie stand at USD 604 million. The film has enough steam to add another USD 10 million or so, to end its run grossing USD 615 million.

Advertisement

Superman Crosses USD 600 Million; Heads For A USD 615 Million Finish; To End Under Man Of Steel But

A USD 615 million finish means that it will end around USD 55 million under Man Of Steel (2013). Adjusted for inflation, the numbers of the new Superman movie shall be around USD 300 million less. However, it isn't the apples to apples comparison that a layman would think it is. Man Of Steel released after the much celebrated The Dark Knight Trilogy, when the health of superhero movies was at an all time high. Despite mixed reception, the push provided by the excitement around DC movies after The Dark Knight rises, pushed Man Of Steel to a very respectable number.

Superman was less fortunate with it preceding movies like The Flash, Joker 2 and Shazam 2, all of which were duds. After the loss of reputation of DC movies, due to the failure of big movies like Justice League and Black Adam, for Superman to manage the numbers that it has, with a whole new startcast, is a solid result. The collections of DCU movies following Superman are bound to be better than they would in DCEU, as the universe has become more exciting and inviting, especially for the new gen audience.

Advertisement

Superman Is Set To End As The 5th Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie Of Summer 2025

Superman is among the biggest success stories of Summer, with gross worldwide collections just under Lilo And Stitch, Jurassic World: Rebirth and How To Train Your Dragon. F1 shall suprass Superman, but as things stand, Clark Kent is a million ahead.

With Superman, James Gunn has proven that he is still very aware of the pulse of the audience. He has an impeccable strike rate, when it comes to comic book movies. With Peacemaker's first episode getting a unanimously positive reception too, it is safe to say that there's a lot of fun in store for the audiences that love DC movies.

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in select theatres worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: F1 Worldwide Box Office Update: Brad Pitt's global sensation crosses USD 600 million worldwide; Continues crushing predictions