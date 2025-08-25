Ranbir Kapoor does something hilarious as he meets a team member on flight: 'Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?'

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted flying on a commercial plane as he was headed to his next shoot. As the actor was sporting his new look for Love and War, he spotted a team member, initially forgetting they were on the way to the same shooting set.

Ranbir Kapoor’s hilarious reaction after spotting his crew member

Ranbir Kapoor was seen walking towards his seat after boarding a commercial airline. On his way, he spotted a crew member and casually greeted him, asking, “Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?” (What are you doing here?).

Soon, the Animal star realized that both of them were going to the same location for a shoot.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after a leaked video from Love and War surfaced online. The video featured both him and Vicky Kaushal racing against each other in a desert-like setting.

The upcoming film marks a reunion of the actors after Sanju, with Alia Bhatt playing a pivotal role. The movie is touted to feature Ranbir and Vicky as army men who end up locking horns.

According to an insider, quoted by us at Pinkvilla, “It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character.”

Additionally, Ranbir will portray a character with negative shades, with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali guiding him to express aggression at its most intense on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen playing a lead role in Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The blockbuster film had him playing Ranvijay Singh, with a sequel titled Animal Park already announced.

Apart from Love and War, the superstar also has movies Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2 lined up. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will feature him as Lord Rama, with Yash playing Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Additionally, the actor is also touted to appear in a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

