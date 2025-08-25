EXCLUSIVE: Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rajkummar Rao in Ujjwal Nikam Biopic; Shoot begins in October 2025

Over the years, Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao have worked together on films like Made In China, Raabta, Stree, Stree 2, and Bhool Chuk Maaf among others. The duo is gearing for their sixth collaboration in the form of the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Avinash Arun as the director. The film is all set to go on floors in October 2025, and the prep work is underway in full swing. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan and Avinash Arun have roped in Wamiqa Gabbi to play the female lead of this Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.

A source shares, “Rajkummar Rao, and Wamiqa Gabbi shared a good chemistry in Bhook Chuk Maaf, and the makers are looking to bring them back in a complete new space. The paperwork with the duo is done, and they are looking to do multiple rounds of acting workshops in the month of September, before taking the film on floors in October.”

The source further informs that Rajkummar and Wamiqa will undergo-a-change in their look, to bring in a sense of authenticity to film. “Ujjwal Nikam biopic celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest lawyers of our generation, and will focus on his controversial case proceedings of 1993 Bombay Blasts as also the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks,” the source adds.

Talking of Dinesh Vijan, the filmmaker is presently gearing up for the release of Param Sundari, and has a slate of films lined up for release – ranging from Thama and Cocktail 2 to Ikkis, Daler, and more. Rajkummar Rao on the other hand has his slate filled with films all across the board, ranging from comedy to thriller and a film on the life of Bhagat Singh. Wamiqa Gabbi on the other hand will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's next, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Bhooth Bangla among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

