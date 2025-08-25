The Conjuring: Last Rites EXCLUSIVE- Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson say director Michael Chaves brings ‘joy’ to the horror set

Annabelle and her ghost-mates have conquered the hearts and minds of film lovers for more than one decade now! Returning with the fourth Conjuring film this time are the fan favorite detectives, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have joined hands with director Michael Chaves to bring forth the 9th edition in the more than 2 billion USD theatrical Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites. They will be joined by ‘franchise architects’, aka producers James Wan and Peter Safran, for another swing at the deadly show on the big screen.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talk about returning to work with Michael Chaves

Aiming to bring countless more screams to the theatres, lead stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have been joined at the hip of director Michael Chaves, who has magician-ed his way through to another instalment of the films. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who will be playing Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend. This time, the horror knocks on the doors of the Warren family with blood-curdling scares awaiting them all.

With his fourth attempt at getting another horror hit at the box office, Michael Chaves has earned his rightful place as the one helming the famed series. He has been called ‘joyful’ to work with, and that’s not something one often gets to hear while working in a horror setting. The lead stars who worked with him the second time around (additionally in The Nun II for a brief appearance) have laden praise on the wheels in his brain that seem to be in overdrive.

Revealing exclusively to Pinkvilla, they spoke about how his innovative thinking has produced thoughtful results on the screen.

"Chaves brings joy. His cup runneth over with joy. It’s his ability to feel joy and to express it. That’s the most beautiful thing about Chaves", Vera Farmiga, who returns in her role as Lorraine Warren, said. "I mean, I could just be doing a 180-degree slow turn, and he makes me feel like it’s the best head turn he’s ever seen, and he’s just effusive. But as I’m doing it, I have to keep a still face as he’s emoting in the distance. And he’s just so dang cheerful and joyful. He just relishes these scares, and the way he guides us through…"

"I think on the professional side, he’s now four movies into his horror oeuvre. He’s much more confident. His confidence, his passion—and he’s pushing himself technically, which I think is really great", shared Patrick Wilson. The Ed Warren actor added, "He’s in such a great space for someone who’s got this reverence for the series, but is also able to infuse his own passion and skill and the things that he’s learned along the way. And he still asks, “Okay, how can I push myself?” So, that’s the Chaves that we’re getting here, which is really, really, really exciting."

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to release in India on September 5, 2025.

