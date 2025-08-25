Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Focused on Family Life, Don't Intend to Put Labels Amid Welcoming Baby Girl: Reports

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking things slow amid welcoming their baby girl together. Having experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in their relationship, the duo are now looking to strengthen themselves and rebuild trust.

According to the sources close to the duo, they took a trip to Costa Rica in the previous month, along with their daughter, which was more about gaining trust and rekindling the friendship.

An insider also mentioned that the rapper is taking his time with the relationship, as he is adjusting to life with his newborn. “Megan's not closing the door for good on a relationship, but she's not walking back in completely either,” said the source.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not pushing for labels

Further in the conversation with People Magazine, the insider shared that neither Fox nor the rapper has yet commented on their relationship status, but neither of them is even pushing to put labels. The source claimed, “The truth is, no one’s pushing for labels. Megan and Colson are focused on whether this evolving connection can truly last beyond just co-parenting.”

Another one of the sources revealed, “They’ve come a long way since last year. They were both extremely excited when Megan found out that she was pregnant again. It was devastating for her when she felt the need to break things off.” They also added that the Costa Rica trip was “special” for the duo. “They’d been before as a couple, but never with the baby. It was very special and relaxing.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly announced the birth of his daughter on social media. Taking to his Instagram on March 27, the rapper dropped a black-and-white video of himself with his newborn as he went on to stroke her finger. In the caption, Kelly wrote, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed." He went on to add the date, "3/27/25."

Machine Gun Kelly is now a father of two girls. The rapper shares his first daughter with ex Emma Cannon, whom he welcomed in 2009.

