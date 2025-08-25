No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Shilpa Shetty’s home this year, actress shares emotional note

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has announced that she will not be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Known for her grand and devotional Ganpati festivities, the actress shared the news on Instagram, informing fans that the Kundra family will be observing a mourning period following a bereavement.

In her statement, Shetty wrote, “Dear friends, With deep grief, we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude – The Kundra Family.”

Advertisement

While sharing the message, the actress also bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with the devotional chant, “Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lav kar ya.” Her words reflected both her devotion and her regret at missing a tradition that has been close to her heart for many years.

Shilpa Shetty’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi traditions

For over a decade, Shilpa Shetty has welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home with grandeur, devotion, and family gatherings. Her Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai are often admired for their warmth, colour, and spiritual energy. In 2024, she shared a video of the festivities with her family, captioning it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favourite time of the year.” The pause in 2025 marks a rare break in the tradition as the family dedicates this time to mourning.

Here’s what’s next for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The film told the story of a Punjabi homemaker rediscovering herself during a high school reunion. Her next release will be KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama directed by Prem. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her husband Raj Kundra is preparing for his Punjabi film Mehar, which follows the struggles of a man from rural Punjab fighting to reclaim his dignity and prove his worth to his family.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are pregnant, fans say 'Kapil Sharma show mein hint mil gayi thi'