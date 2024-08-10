The advance bookings for the most awaited film of 2024 so far, Stree 2, opened today morning and the film is off to a flying start in the pre-sales. In less than 4 hours, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy has sold approximately 12,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on Saturday at 2.30 PM. One must note that these are the figures for August 15 and doesn’t include pre-sales for the paid previews on August 14 yet.

Stree 2 is showing very good momentum in the advance booking and is expected to score the top advance for 2024, outside of Mr and Mrs Mahi, which had the incentive of tickets at Rs 99. If the pace continues, the advance booking of Stree 2 is expected to be in the range of 1.75 Lakh tickets to 2.00 Lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains alone for Independence Day, in addition to another 50,000 tickets for the paid previews.

The Dinesh Vijan-produced horror comedy seems to be the film to provide the much-needed relief to the ailing exhibition section, as the opening day is sure to fetch excellent results. While a Rs 25 crore start is assured, the pre-sales cycle will tell us if the film hits the Rs 30 crore mark, or does it extend itself further towards the Rs 35 crore mark.

The trailer had done the trick for Stree 2, and the campaign sustained better post the trailer too due to HIT songs in the album. There is enough anticipation for Stree 2 among the cinema going audience and if the film now delivers on the content front, sky is the limit as far as the lifetime box office numbers are concerned.

This is just the beginning and we shall be bringing constant updates on the pre-sales of Stree 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

