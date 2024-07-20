In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana teamed up with Raaj Shaandilyaa for the first time on a mad-cap comic entertainer, Dream Girl and the film proved to be a runaway hit, emerging the highest-grossing film for the actor. 4 years later, the film got spun into a franchise and the sequel too turned out to be a major hit on the big screens. With two back-to-back successes, there is a synergy developed between Ayushmann and Raaj. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo is in talks for their third collaboration.

Ayushmann and Raaj discussing a comedy film

According to a source close to the development, Raaj has written a hilarious family comedy and Ayushmann has shown his interest in doing the film. “The film is a standalone comedy film and not Dream Girl 3. Raaj is writing an hatke comic entertainer and Ayushmann is impressed with the basic idea of the film. The writing will be finished in another month, followed by a narration,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Raaj is currently busy with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Ayushmann is shooting for the yet-untitled comedy film produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. He follows it up with Vampires of Vijay Nagar from October for Dinesh Vijan. “Both the talents are on the same page with regard to the timeline of the shoot. If everything goes as planned, the yet untitled comic caper will go on floors by March-2024, once they are done with their present commitments,” the source added.

Yet another out-of-the-box comedy for Ayushmann Khurrana

The details of the plot are kept under wraps for now, but it’s a unique comedy, that will appeal to the family audience. “It’s a rooted comedy entertainer set in the heartland of India, but with an out of the box ‘muddha’. The attempt is to hit a hat-trick and both Ayushmann and Raaj are being very particular about the script,” the source concluded.

