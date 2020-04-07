EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh and her brother's HILARIOUS banter on her love life and being single; watch video

Rakul Preet Singh and Aman Preet Singh are at their candid best as they reveal all their untold secrets on dating, love life and relationships. Watch the fun video inside.

Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman Preet Singh are the latest guests to join our host Nayandeep Rakshit for the third episode of No More Secrets season 2. The two siblings who have an age gap of two-and-a-half years in between, are like every other bhai-behen in the world. From fighting to not being able to live without each other, they have seen all phases.

In this candid conversation, Rakul and Aman talk about their bonding, nepotism, how Aman is responsible for her 'no dating' life and Aman also discuss why Rakul possibly has no boyfriends. Rakul laughs and blames her brother Aman. "My brother didn't let me date. In school, even if I would be standing with a guy and two other girls, he would go complain to my parents. Once, I was standing with them and holding a plate of momos, he went and told mom and dad that I was feeding a guy momos. I was like, 'No I was just holding the plate'. He said, 'ek hi baat hai'."

Aman responds and says, "I think it's because of me that she's like this. I made her school life miserable. Today, I wish I had not done that, then she wouldnt have been like this." Asking why she has been away from dating someone, Rakul explains, "I don't know. There's no option. I don't get hit upon. I can't be one of those blabbering girlfriends who will constantly be on the phone screaming and asking, 'Where are you? Why are you not talking?' I'm more like, do whatever you want to do type. I have been a tomboy all my life and Aman keeps joking that 'isi liye toh aap single ho'. He feels I scrae people away." Aman chips in, "A guy will be so scared coming and approaching this." Rakul asserts firmly, "I don't drink so I'm not going to be drunk and fall on you. So you better have the guts to come and approach me. Be a man, na!"

