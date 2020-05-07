EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh's mom on teases her about her love life on Dear Mom; discusses marriage plans

Rakul Preet Singh gets talking about marriage plans while mother Rini Singh sure seems to have some inputs of her own. Check out the mother-daughter dyo's candid conversation right here.

Rakul Preet Singh has been definitely doing well as far as her career is concerned and well, she has fans gushing over her after all. The actress has managed to go places with the work she has done, and now, as it turns out, the actress sure does have the conversation just like all of us do, with her mom - Marriage. Yes, during a candid and EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, both Rakul and her mother got talking about the actress' marriage plans.

Her mom quips, "I have been telling her to find a boy for some time now. But she doesn't listen to me. So now, we will only find it for her." Meanwhile, Rakul went on to say, "The problem is my mother feels I'm going to scare away all the boys because of my discipline. She tells me to listen more nowadays. There's no pressure on marriage. My mom keeps telling me time and again, but I'm right now too busy with work."

Meanwhile, her mother also went on to talk about how there seems to be criteria about the age that the boy should be of, indicating how Rakul does want someone who is elder to her. Her mother said, "Whoever we get for her, she rejects. She wants someone who'd be better than her. If she's 20, I'm okay with someone who's 18 but she wants someone who's 21."

Check out Rakul Preet Singh and mom Rini Singh's video here:

