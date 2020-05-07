EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on wearing a bikini: My parents were more comfortable with the idea than I was

Rakul Preet Singh's FIRST EVER interview with her mom Rini Singh; where she discusses how they have pushed her to be her best. Watch the video inside.

Rakul Preet Singh had told us in an earlier interview that her mom has been her strongest pillar of support in life. From wanting her to become an actress to making sure she participates in Miss India, mother Rini Singh has stood by her kids. For our special Mother's Day series Dear Mom, Rakul and her mother give their first interview together where they opened up on life, love and everything else. Her mother says, "I only prepared her for Miss India. I wanted her to take part in the competition."She says, "I only prepared her for Miss India. I wanted her to take part in the competition."

Rakul says while others decide it themselves, for her it was her mom who knew she had the potential to be a heroine. "There used to be auditions and I told her about it. She initially was telling me, 'Aise kaise?' I knew she can do it. Then I moulded her," shares her mother. Rakul laughs, "I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. I said I'm not prepared for that. But she was confident. She said, 'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?' It was also her mother who took her shopping to get clothes for Miss India. "You won't believe but I must add this because so many kids don't get their parents' support. But my mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones."

Being an army man's wife, she has also seen tough days when her husband's life has been under threat. She's also shielded her two kids from everything. Along with that, she reveals that they are more like buddies and they don't shy away from discussing boys either. In fact, Rakul's mom teases her about love life and marriage to no end.

Watch the fun video right here:

Rakul started off in the South with some terrific performance driven roles before she made her inroads into Bollywood. Talking about that, her mother shared, "It is always difficult to let your kid stay away from you. But then you have to make yourself understand that." Rakul asserts, "My mom has sacrificed a lot for us. She used to teach in the same school that Aman and I would study in, each time we relocated because of my dad's transfers. She left her job to give both of us time. In fact, after I became an actress and Aman was still into sports, my dad also quit his army job to take care of my brother."

Rakul was last seen turning heads opposite in De De Pyaar De, followed by a special appearance in Marjaavaan. Now, she has John Abraham starrer Attack and her untitled next with that's already on floors. But with Coronavirus outbreak stalling shoot, both her films have now been pushed till there's more clarity.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×