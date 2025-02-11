In 2024, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat raised the bar of action with the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced Kill, which marked the launch pad of Lakshya. The film won critical acclaim all across the international festive circuits and managed to do decent business at the box office in India. Ever since, Nikhil has been speaking to several actors to bring his dream project to life. And now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is in advanced talks with Ram Charan for a mythological epic.

According to sources close to the development, Ram Charan and Nikhil have been in discussion for this big-scale mythological-epic to be produced by Madhu Mantena for over 6 months and the things are aligning in the right place at the moment. “It’s a big-budget larger-than-life drama, set against the backdrop of one of the most important characters of Indian Mythology. The pre-visualization is done and the team is excited to collaborate with Ram Charan on the same,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ram Charan will take a final call on this Nikhil Nagesh Bhat film shortly.

The source further informed that yet untitled Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial could be Ram Charan’s next after the on-going Buchi Babu film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. “The timelines of this Nikhil Nagesh Bhat film will be locked shortly,” the source added. However, before the Ram Charan film, Nikhil is committed to make a film with producer Murad Khetani, with whom he worked on the 2023 thriller, Apruva. “Nikhil is working closely with Murad Khetani too and more details on the same are kept under wraps for now,” the source concluded.

Apart from Nikhil, Ram Charan is in talks with several filmmakers, including Pushpa 2 maker Sukumar, who is presently working on the script of his next feature film. If everything goes as planned, Ram Charan’s next could be Buchi Babu, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and Sukumar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.