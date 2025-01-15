Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 42 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic BLOCKBUSTER holds supremely after Sankranthi; nets Rs 60 lakh on sixth Wednesday

Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 60 lakh on sixth Wednesday of its release. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama will complete six weeks tomorrow.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jan 15, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  492
Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 42 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic BLOCKBUSTER nets Rs 60 lakh
Picture courtesy: T-Series/YouTube

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule created history with its blockbuster theatrical run. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has been ruling at the box office for more than 40 days. The mass action drama, headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to end six weeks of its release in theaters.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Grows Well After Sankranthi; Earns Rs 60 Lakh On Sixth Wednesday

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 earned Rs 60 lakh on the sixth Wednesday. The cume collection of Sukumar's directorial now stands at Rs 733.7 crore in Hindi markets. The Pushpa sequel experienced a boost in its box office performance yesterday on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

The first week collection of Pushpa 2 was recorded as Rs 389 crore, followed by Rs 178 crore earnings in the second week. In the third and fourth weeks, the Pushpa sequel stood at Rs 94.75 crore and Rs 49.25 crore respectively. In the fifth week, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 17.3 crore. It has minted Rs 5.4 crore in the sixth week so far.

Box Office Earnings of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets So Far:

Week/Day  Net India Collections 
First Week Rs 389 crore
Second Week Rs 178 crore
Third Week Rs 94.75 crore
Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore
Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore
Sixth Friday Rs 75 lakh
Sixth Saturday Rs 1.20 crore
Sixth Sunday Rs 1.35 crore
Sixth Monday Rs 60 lakh
Sixth Tuesday Rs 90 lakh
 Sixth Wednesday  Rs 60 lakh
Total Rs 733.7 crore

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 41 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer nets Rs 90 lakh on sixth Tuesday

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles