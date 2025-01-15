Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 42 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic BLOCKBUSTER holds supremely after Sankranthi; nets Rs 60 lakh on sixth Wednesday
Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 60 lakh on sixth Wednesday of its release. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama will complete six weeks tomorrow.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule created history with its blockbuster theatrical run. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has been ruling at the box office for more than 40 days. The mass action drama, headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to end six weeks of its release in theaters.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Grows Well After Sankranthi; Earns Rs 60 Lakh On Sixth Wednesday
The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 earned Rs 60 lakh on the sixth Wednesday. The cume collection of Sukumar's directorial now stands at Rs 733.7 crore in Hindi markets. The Pushpa sequel experienced a boost in its box office performance yesterday on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.
The first week collection of Pushpa 2 was recorded as Rs 389 crore, followed by Rs 178 crore earnings in the second week. In the third and fourth weeks, the Pushpa sequel stood at Rs 94.75 crore and Rs 49.25 crore respectively. In the fifth week, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 17.3 crore. It has minted Rs 5.4 crore in the sixth week so far.
Box Office Earnings of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets So Far:
|Week/Day
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Sixth Monday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Sixth Tuesday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Sixth Wednesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Total
|Rs 733.7 crore
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
