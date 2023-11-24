EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor becomes the talk of town in Tamil and Telugu industry; Flooded with offers

Ranbir Kapoor has been the trending topic in the digital world ever since the Animal Trailer has gone live. The advance bookings for the film have also opened at some places in Hyderabad to a bumper response selling over 5000 tickets in no time. And now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on Ranbir Kapoor. The industry is buzzing with reports of filmmakers from Tamil and Telugu showing their interest in working with RK.

A Tamil director approaches Ranbir for his production

A source close to the development shared, “A filmmaker known for making gangster films in Tamil Nadu approached Ranbir with a project that he is willing to produce in Hindi. While Ranbir has liked the idea, he is willing to work with the filmmaker in the capacity of a director.” The source further added that another director from Tamil Nadu, who just delivered a blockbuster with a veteran superstar is working on an idea with Ranbir Kapoor in his mind. “It’s a two-hero film, with an actor from the South and North. It's in the scripting stage,” the source added. Another Tamil director, who made a cult love story in Hindi in the 2000s, wishes to make a mature love story with Ranbir in today's time.

A leading producer from the Telugu Film Industry, who is making one of the biggest Indian Films with a Pan India Star, has also met Ranbir a couple of times to discuss not one but multiple scripts. “The producer has signed almost all top directors from Telugu Film Industry and has gone to Ranbir with a buffet. He can pick and choose the director from the roaster,” the source informed, quick to add that the list doesn’t stop here.

Atlee and a Kannada producer keen to work with Ranbir?

The path-breaking production house from the Kannada Film Industry, which has given the biggest blockbuster for the industry is also willing to collaborate with Ranbir on something special. Atlee, who made his debut in Hindi with Jawan, has also shown interest to do a film starring RK, however, at the moment, he is working on something for another top hero from the Hindi Film Industry.

Ranbir however is yet to sign on or give a green signal to any of the aforementioned films. He is meanwhile in the prep stage for Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana, which goes on floors in March 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.