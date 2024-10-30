Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s sweet bromance moment at airport has fans gushing over Sanju and Kamli’s precious bond; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the dynamic duo from Love & War, have returned to Mumbai. Just a few days ago, they were spotted leaving the city, sparking speculation among fans that they were heading off for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. However, in their latest spotting, it was their bromance that stole all the limelight.

Today, on October 30, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai ahead of Diwali. In a video shared by the paps, we can see both the stars entering the airport as they made their way towards their awaiting cars.

Before getting into their respective cars and bidding adieu, the duo shook hands and warmly hugged each other. Further, we also see Kaushal acknowledging the paparazzi with a wave before leaving in his car.

For their latest appearance, Ranbir was seen sporting a black hoodie paired with pastel cargo pants, white sneakers, and black sunglasses. He also carried a gray bag pack whereas Vicky sported a gray sweatshirt with denim jeans, white sneakers, and black stylish sunglasses.

Take a look

As one can anticipate, fans can’t stop gushing over their brotherly romance as they dropped red hearts in the comments section reacting to the video.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have earlier collaborated on the 2018-released film, Sanju which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The biographical drama was inspired by the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and showed Kapoor in the titular role. Meanwhile, Vicky played the role of his close friend, Kamli.

Now nearly six years later, the duo is set to unite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. Pinkvilla recently informed you that the film is all set to go on floors from November 7, 2024, in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, “The set construction has already begun, and SLB is all ready to take the film on floors with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks, and then be joined by Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will begin Love And War after wrapping up Alpha in the first week of December.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘bloody love story’ in horror-comedy universe