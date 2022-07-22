EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor happy as Rajiv Kapoor’s swansong Toolsidas Junior wins National Award for Best Film

Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior, which also featured Sanjay Dutt in a key role, has been all over the headlines today. After all, it has won the 68th National Film Award in the Best Film category. The winners of the prestigious awards were announced in New Delhi today. As Toolsidas Junior has won the award it has been an overwhelming moment for the Kapoors. And now, late Rajiv Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and shared his excitement for the same.

Talking about it, Randhir was all praises Toolsidas Junior and his late brother and stated that he is elated over the achievement. “I am very happy. It's a very good picture. He has acted very well in the film. I am delighted,” the veteran actor stated. He also stated that he is quite happy for Rajiv. Randhir asserted, “We are very happy for him. If he was there, I would have given him something”. For the uninitiated, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 2021 owing to cardiac arrest and Toolsidas Junior was released posthumously.

Earlier, Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior co-star Dalip Tahil stated that the late actor wanted to revive his career with the movie and was nervous about facing the camera after 30 years. However, destiny had some other plans and Rajiv passed away before the movie could release. Meanwhile, it is a double celebration for the team of Toolsidas Junior as the lead actor of the film Varun Buddhadev earned the Special Mention in feature films under the child actor category.